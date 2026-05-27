<p>Mumbai: The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)-INDIA bloc on Wednesday decided to jointly contest all 17 Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) seats from local authorities’ constituencies, setting the stage for a politically significant contest against the ruling Maha Yuti alliance amid shifting power equations in the state.</p><p>The MVA — comprising the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-headed NCP (SP) — is yet to finalise seat-sharing arrangements, but leaders of the three parties met in Mumbai and agreed to continue negotiations, while presenting a united front in the June 18 elections.</p>.Petrol/diesel crisis: MVA attacks BJP, asks if 'double-engine govt' running out of fuel.<p>On the ruling side, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar held discussions with senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, over the strategy for the Council polls.</p><p>Elections will be held for 16 Legislative Council seats from local authorities’ constituencies along with a bypoll for the Nagpur seat, which fell vacant after BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule was elected to the Maharashtra Assembly from Kamthi.</p><p>The constituencies are spread across Maharashtra’s five major regions — Konkan, Western Maharashtra, North Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha — making the elections an important test of organisational strength at the grassroots level.</p><p>Unlike Legislative Council elections decided by MLAs through proportional representation, elections from local authorities’ constituencies depend on the support of councillors and corporators in municipal corporations, municipal councils, zilla parishads and panchayat samitis. This is an area where the ruling Maha Yuti currently enjoys a substantial advantage following its strong performance in civic and rural local body elections held during 2025-26.</p><p>The BJP, along with allies led by the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena and the Sunetra Pawar-led NCP, secured control of a majority of urban and rural local bodies across the state, significantly strengthening the ruling alliance’s electoral base for the Council polls. The BJP also expanded its influence in major urban centres such as Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Navi Mumbai.</p><p>For the opposition MVA, the elections are being viewed as a crucial attempt to retain political relevance after suffering major setbacks in the 2024 Assembly elections and subsequent local body polls. The outcome is expected to indicate whether the Opposition can rebuild its organisational network ahead of future municipal and parliamentary contests.</p><p>Political observers believe the results could also influence internal equations within both alliances, particularly in regions such as Western Maharashtra and Marathwada, where local leadership networks continue to play a decisive role despite recent electoral shifts.</p>