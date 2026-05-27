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Homeindiamaharashtra

MLC polls: MVA to jointly contest all 17 seats amid battle for political relevance

Elections will be held for 16 Legislative Council seats from local authorities’ constituencies along with a bypoll for the Nagpur seat.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 12:35 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 12:35 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtra NewsShiv SenaMaharashtra politicsMaharahstra

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