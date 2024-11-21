Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Mobile resting van launched for women cops in Maharashtra's Thane

The van, launched on Tuesday as a pilot project, will have a woman police driver and a woman constable, prioritising security and operational efficiency, a police spokesperson said.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 06:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 06:27 IST
India NewsMaharashtraThane

Follow us on :

Follow Us