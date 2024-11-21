Mobile resting van launched for women cops in Maharashtra's Thane

<p>Thane: The Thane police in Maharashtra have launched a mobile resting van for women personnel to provide them essential facilities during long duty hours and a convenient space to nursing mothers for breastfeeding, an official said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The van, launched on Tuesday as a pilot project, will have a woman police driver and a woman constable, prioritising security and operational efficiency, a police spokesperson said.</p>.Man booked for giving triple talaq to wife and harassing her in Maharashtra's Thane.<p>It features a sofa-cum-bed, a toilet, bathroom, two wash basins and two changing rooms.</p>.<p>If the facility proves effective and useful, the plan is to deploy one such van in each of the five police zones across Thane, the official said.</p>