Modi just a 'mukhauta', afraid of me because I know the system: Rahul at mega I.N.D.I.A. rally

Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Gandhi along with several leaders of I.N.D.I.A. alliance spoke at a rally at the historic Shivaji Park in Mumbai, launching the campaign of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Narendra Modi is afraid of me because I know the system. He can't win a single election without EVMs. Raja ki aatma EVM mein hai, Raja ki aatma har sansthan mein hai...ED, CBI, I-T mein hai,” Gandhi said, lashing out at PM Modi.

“This is not a fight against a political party or any leader…it is not a fight against BJP, it is not a fight against Modi…he is just a ‘mukhauta’ (mask) and works for a shakti,” Gandhi said. He however, did not elaborate.