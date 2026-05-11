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Modi should proceed to Vanaprastha Ashram in national interest: Congress

Sapkal said while countries around the world were planning and preparing for possible crises, Modi and the BJP were busy only with elections, advertisements, communalism, and politics of hatred.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 12:10 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 12:10 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNarendra ModiWest Asia

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