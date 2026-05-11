<p>Mumbai: In a fierce attack on the Prime Minister following his seven-point appeal, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mahrashtra">Maharashtra</a> Congress President Harshavardhan Sapkal advised him to proceed to ‘Vanaprastha Ashram’ in the national interest. </p><p>“Modi’s advice to citizens on reducing the use of petrol and diesel, gold purchases, fertilisers, and edible oil is proof that the ‘compromised Prime Minister’ has completely failed in governing the country,” Sapkal said. </p><p>“While Modi and his associates preach unnecessary sacrifice and austerity to the people, they themselves continue to splurge crores of rupees. Is the public alone expected to make sacrifices while Modi merely travels around delivering speeches before cameras?,” he asked. </p>.'PM's 'sermons' are a proof of failure': Opposition flays Modi over austerity appeal row .<p>Launching a broadside, Sapkal said: “It is the sentiment of 140 crore Indians that “propaganda minister Narendra Modi himself should make a sacrifice in the national interest and proceed towards Vanaprastha Ashram.”</p><p>Sapkal said while countries around the world were planning and preparing for possible crises, Modi and the BJP were busy only with elections, advertisements, communalism, and politics of hatred. </p><p>“Citizens are now paying a heavy price for Modi’s negligence, arrogance, and whimsical style of governance. The country is facing a severe shortage of fuel and LPG gas, inflation has broken the back of the common man, and gold and silver have gone beyond the reach of ordinary citizens. The economy is in dire condition, yet Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains occupied with publicity, photoshoots, and event management,” he said.</p><p>“The economy was ruined for the sake of winning elections, and now the same people are being lectured while Modi himself travels with convoys of 40-50 vehicles. This is what happens when a country lacks a leader with vision,” Sapkal said.</p><p>He pointed out that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had warned in March about the potential danger facing the country, but the Modi government, drowned in the arrogance of power, ignored the warning and pushed the nation into crisis. </p><p>“During the COVID period, when people were dying due to lack of oxygen, these very people were asking citizens to clap plates and utensils. After demonetisation, GST, and the Covid crisis, the country is now facing its biggest crisis yet, and the Narendra Modi government is responsible for it,” the Congress state president added.</p>