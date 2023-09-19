Home
Mohan Bhagwat performs Lord Ganesh puja at famous Dagdusheth pandal in Pune

The theme of this year's decoration at the pandal is the replica of the under-construction Ram Mandir of Ayodya.
Last Updated 19 September 2023, 09:26 IST

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday performed special puja at the famous Dagdusheth Ganapati pandal here in Maharashtra on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the first day of the ten-day festival.

The theme of this year's decoration at the pandal is the replica of the under-construction Ram Mandir of Ayodya.

Bhagwat performed 'pran pratishta' (auspicious installation) of Lord Ganesh's idol at the Dagdusheth temple where the pandal is erected.

Earlier in the day, a procession of all five manache (revered) Ganapati - Kasba, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibag and Kesari Wada- was taken out with fanfare in the city.

Police personnel are deployed to ensure that no untoward incident happens during the festival.

(Published 19 September 2023, 09:26 IST)
