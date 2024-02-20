Money laundering case: ED tells Bombay HC it won't arrest Sameer Wankhede till March 1

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday told the Bombay High Court that it will extend till March 1 its previous statement that it would not arrest Sameer Wankhede, the former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in a money laundering case.

A division bench of Justices P D Naik and N R Borkar accepted the statement and posted Wankhede's petition against the case on March 1.

The bench directed the probe agency to produce a copy of the ECIR (complaint) on that day.

The ED registered a money laundering case against Wankhede after taking cognisance of a first information report (FIR) by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in an alleged Rs 25-crore bribe demand from superstar Shah Rukh Khan's family to spare his son in a drugs case.

Earlier this month, Wankhede filed a petition in the high court seeking to quash the ED's case and, through an interim order, sought protection from any coercive action and a stay on the probe.

The probe agency had last week said it would not arrest Wankhede till February 20 (Tuesday).

The ED's advocate, Sandesh Patil, told the court on Tuesday that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta will appear in the case and sought an adjournment.