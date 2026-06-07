Monsoon advance slows; widespread rainfall in Maharashtra unlikely before June 15

<p>Mumbai: Even as the southwest monsoon has entered South Konkan, <a href="https://www.google.com/aclk?sa=L&pf=1&ai=DChsSEwi_jsCL6vSUAxX2hWYCHTziAfwYACICCAEQABoCc20&co=1&ase=2&gclid=Cj0KCQjwrZTRBhDSARIsAHidYfeEoXN24uThZyu7RZTgiSqaQpGcgIyiy6q3L9HPpralpjez_mlCzEQaAo1jEALw_wcB&cid=CAASWuRo44D6-5HW0Z5pYk9yCKpORSkfQNThtXvooPMIIVitDDl3LAUdvt0bfNybQytg99dh7GHtAyAM6q9qPNIxtlgna6vVHAKHDPYGjn6mwj_yLEeC_-NzKyeqOA&cce=2&category=acrcp_v1_32&sig=AOD64_353B9BgjNdQGp9Zfpr-iEsPNxxkw&q&nis=4&adurl=https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra?gad_source%3D1%26gad_campaignid%3D23894611334%26gbraid%3D0AAAAABgjgg-980914ktDfzlIkRJWo0CYo%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjwrZTRBhDSARIsAHidYfeEoXN24uThZyu7RZTgiSqaQpGcgIyiy6q3L9HPpralpjez_mlCzEQaAo1jEALw_wcB&ved=2ahUKEwjojrmL6vSUAxVsVmwGHZdYEGkQ0Qx6BAgWEAE">Maharashtra </a>is unlikely to receive widespread and sustained rainfall before at least June 15, prompting authorities to advise farmers against rushing into sowing operations.</p><p>According to an assessment issued by the State Agriculture and Disaster Management Department, the monsoon's progress and rainfall intensity are expected to remain subdued across large parts of Maharashtra over the coming week despite intermittent showers and thunderstorm activity.</p><p>While moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast in parts of Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts until June 9, weather conditions elsewhere do not indicate the onset of satisfactory rainfall required for large-scale agricultural operations.</p>.Fadnavis urges farmers to exercise caution ahead of rains in Maharashtra .<p>Officials said that although the monsoon has entered Konkan, it is yet to become active across the entire region and its advance into the interior parts of Maharashtra is likely to be gradual.</p><p>Forecasts indicate that Vidarbha, Marathwada, Khandesh and parts of Madhya Maharashtra may experience cloudy weather and isolated thunderstorm-related showers during afternoon and evening hours until at least June 15. However, these rains are expected to remain scattered and insufficient to support widespread sowing.</p><p>The advisory assumes significance as farmers across Maharashtra traditionally await the first spell of dependable monsoon rainfall before beginning kharif sowing operations.</p><p>The department has cautioned farmers against treating pre-monsoon thunderstorms and isolated showers as the start of a sustained rainy season.</p><p>Meanwhile, heat conditions are expected to persist across several regions. Maximum temperatures in parts of Vidarbha and Khandesh are likely to remain above 40 degrees Celsius until at least June 12, while Marathwada is expected to record temperatures between 35°C and 40°C.</p><p>Authorities have also urged citizens to exercise caution during thunderstorms. People have been advised not to take shelter under trees, tin sheds, near electricity poles, transformers or overhead power lines during lightning activity.</p><p>Weather experts said the next week would be crucial in determining the pace of the monsoon's further advance over Maharashtra. Until then, the State is likely to witness a mix of isolated rainfall events and continued heat, rather than the widespread monsoon showers that typically signal the start of the agricultural season.</p>