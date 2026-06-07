Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Monsoon advance slows; widespread rainfall in Maharashtra unlikely before June 15

Authorities advise farmers against taking up sowing for now.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 09:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 June 2026, 09:47 IST
India NewsmonsoonMaharashtraRainfall

Follow us on :

Follow Us