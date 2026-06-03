<p>Nature lovers often wait for the rainy season to elevate their travel experience. However, there is an important update for those planning a visit to the <a href="https://mytadoba.mahaforest.gov.in/">Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) </a>in Maharashtra.</p><p>In a recent announcement, forest officials said that visitors will not be allowed inside the core areas of the reserve from July onwards. The decision is part of the reserve's annual <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/10-monsoon-drive-getaways-from-bengaluru-for-a-magical-rainy-escape-3791203">monsoon </a>closure, a measure considered essential for wildlife conservation and visitor safety during the rainy season.</p>.<p>Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director P N Shukla informed news agency <em>PTI</em> that core areas will remain out of bounds for tourists between June 30 and September 30 while buffer tourism gates would stay open, though it will depend on weather conditions and administrative instructions issued from time to time.</p>.Safari resumes at Bandipur tiger reserve after three months.<p>Shukla also dismissed claims that the website of the TATR was hacked. He urged people to use mytadoba.mahaforest.gov.in for online bookings. Earlier, a social media post had claimed that someone was illegally selling 80 per cent of the online tickets.</p>.<p>The senior forest official called the claim false. Considering the defamatory nature of the post, a police complaint has been lodged, he added. </p>