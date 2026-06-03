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Monsoon break: Tourists to be banned in core areas of Tadoba tiger reserve for 3 months

The decision is part of the reserve's annual monsoon closure, a measure considered essential for wildlife conservation and visitor safety during the rainy season.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 04:38 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 04:38 IST
India NewsmonsoontraveltrekTadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve

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