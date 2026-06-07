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Monsoon flushes nearly half of marine litter into sea, Mumbai beaches among worst hit: Fishery Survey of India

Mumbai's iconic Juhu and Versova beaches were classified as "extremely dirty" under the Coastal Cleanliness Index
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 14:39 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 14:39 IST
India NewsMumbaiBeachesMaharahstra

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