Monsoon flushes nearly half of marine litter into sea, Mumbai beaches among worst hit: Fishery Survey of India

<p>Mumbai: The southwest monsoon has emerged as one of the biggest drivers of marine pollution along India's coastline, with nearly 46 per cent of the country's annual marine litter load being washed into the sea through rivers and coastal discharge points during the rainy season, according to experts at a national workshop held in Mumbai on World Environment Day.</p><p>The workshop, <em>Navigating the Marine Debris Crisis: Science, Impact and Strategies,</em> organised by the Fishery Survey of India (FSI) at the World Trade Centre, highlighted how heavy rainfall and flooding transform land-based waste into a marine pollution crisis.</p><p>Scientists warned that Maharashtra's coastline is particularly vulnerable, with a year-long survey of 10 beaches revealing that litter accumulation peaks during the monsoon months as rivers, creeks and storm-water drains carry huge volumes of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/plastic-waste">plastic waste</a> into the Arabian Sea.</p>.73% of world's marine protected areas polluted by sewage: Study .<p>Indian Coast Guard’s Deputy Inspector General Dr SK Verghese inaugurated the deliberations in the presence of Fisheries Survey of India Deputy Director General Dr Mahesh Kumar, Bombay Natural History Society Director Kishor Rithe, National Institute of Oceanography Head Dr Soniya Sukumaran, FSI’s Fisheries Scientist Dr Manas Kumar Sinha.</p><p>Mumbai's iconic Juhu and Versova beaches were classified as "extremely dirty" under the Coastal Cleanliness Index, with urban consumer plastics accounting for nearly 86 per cent of the debris recorded along the state's coastline.</p><p>"The monsoon converts local waste into a national marine pollution problem by flushing accumulated debris from cities and catchments into the sea," said Dr Unmesh Katwate of the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS).</p><p>The workshop brought together scientists from FSI, BNHS, CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT), Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) and IITs to discuss strategies for tackling the growing marine debris challenge.</p><p>A key concern flagged by researchers was the impact of plastic waste on fragile marine ecosystems off the Mumbai coast. </p><p>According to CSIR-NIO scientist Dr Sabyasachi Sautya, nearly 9.21 per cent of live coral colonies in coastal waters around Mumbai are in direct contact with marine debris, resulting in tissue damage and habitat degradation.</p><p>Experts stressed that marine pollution can no longer be viewed solely as a coastal issue. Major river systems, particularly the Ganga-Brahmaputra basin, act as highways carrying plastic waste into the ocean. The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ganga">Ganga </a>alone is estimated to discharge about 1.2 lakh tonnes of plastic annually into marine waters.</p><p>The workshop also highlighted efforts to remove "ghost gear" — abandoned fishing nets and equipment that continue trapping marine life. As the nodal agency for the Food and Agriculture Organization's Global Litter Project, FSI has recovered more than 23 tonnes of ghost gear from depths of up to 500 metres during the last three years.</p>.Mumbai’s historic Sassoon Dock to be transformed into modern, eco-friendly fishing harbour. <p>To address the problem, FSI and CIFT proposed the establishment of Marine Litter Recycling Hubs in coastal locations such as Dahanu, Versova and Ratnagiri. The initiative would allow fishermen to earn between Rs 40 and Rs 50 per kilogram of marine litter brought ashore, turning waste recovery into a livelihood opportunity.</p><p>Scientists also demonstrated <em>Arnavrakshadvāram</em>, a geo-referenced digital platform designed for real-time monitoring of marine litter hotspots along the Indian coastline.</p><p>Calling for a shift from periodic beach clean-up drives to a comprehensive "Catchment-to-Coast" strategy, experts recommended the installation of trash barriers in rivers and drains, a national marine litter policy, stronger river-basin management and wider adoption of biodegradable fishing materials.</p>