More than 360 booked for violence over Maratha quota in Maharashtra's Jalna; agitators firm on continuing stir

Talking to reporters in Antarwali Sarathi village this morning, protest spearhead Jarange said, "The hunger strike won't be called off now. Our sisters and the entire village have been protesting in a peaceful manner. The CM has formed a committee over the Maratha reservation, but it has not submitted a report and hence we are agitating."

Showing a bullet in hand he said, "These bullets were fired and we were lathi-charged inhumanly. Women were also beaten up. Are we Pakistanis or do we have relatives in that country? Why did they fire? We will not stop until we get a reservation, let (CM) Shinde fire as many bullets as he wants."

A woman, who has also been on a hunger strike with Jarange, sought to know why the police lathi-charged the protesters.