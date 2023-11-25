Mother Dairy mega milk processing plant launches in Nagpur

Mumbai: Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone of Mother Dairy's proposed state-of-the-art mega milk processing plant in Nagpur which will assist in opening new gateways for the farmers of Vidarbha and Marathwada regions of Maharashtra.
Gadkari, who is an MP from Nagpur, launched the plan in presence of Maharashtra Minister for Revenue, Animal Husbandry & Dairy Development Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Dr Meenesh Shah, Chairman, National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), and Manish Bandlish, Managing Director, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.
The greenfield plant, being set up with investment of over Rs 500 crores will be spread across a sprawling campus of 25 acres in Butibori Industrial Estate, Nagpur.
The upcoming facility will have a processing capacity of 6 lakh litres of milk per day, expandable upto 10 lakh litres per day, and will manufacture poly pack milk, along-with other value-added dairy products like ice creams, chaach, lassi, paneer.
Gadkari reiterated his vision of Vidarbha and Marathwada to play a pivotal role in uplifting the milk production of the state of Maharashtra. He mentioned that NDDB and Mother Dairy have been instrumental in increasing milk production across these regions, while acknowledging the fact that due to NDDB and Mother Dairy’s interventions, the dairy farmers of the region are getting better returns for their produce. He mentioned that the upcoming Mother Dairy processing plant, once operational, will assist in opening new gateways for the farmers of Vidarbha and Marathwada.
In order to replicate the success of the dairy development programme, Gadkari urged NDDB and Mother Dairy to explore possible avenues for the fruits and vegetables and edible oils grown in the region, with the help of Safal and Dhara brands.
Gadkari also lauded the efforts of the Government of Maharashtra for giving this opportunity to NDDB-Mother Dairy and constantly working towards the betterment of the milk producers of the region. He said that the Government of India is equally enthusiastic about the dairying transformation taking place in these regions.
“The dairy farmers of the region were deprived of remunerative returns, leading them to venture out of the dairying business, but with NDDB-Mother Dairy foraying into the region, the situation has drastically changed,” added Vikhe-Patil.