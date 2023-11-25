Mother Dairy mega milk processing plant launches in Nagpur

Mumbai: Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone of Mother Dairy's proposed state-of-the-art mega milk processing plant in Nagpur which will assist in opening new gateways for the farmers of Vidarbha and Marathwada regions of Maharashtra.

Gadkari, who is an MP from Nagpur, launched the plan in presence of Maharashtra Minister for Revenue, Animal Husbandry & Dairy Development Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Dr Meenesh Shah, Chairman, National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), and Manish Bandlish, Managing Director, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.