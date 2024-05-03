Mother, newborn die after Mumbai hospital performed C-Section under phone torch

'They came to get signature after making incision'

Ansari's mother revealed to NDTV that incision was made to the patient before signing the consent form. She further alleged the doctors had told her that Sahidun has had a fit and needs C-section.

"They had made an incision and then came to get a signature saying she had suffered a fit and a C-section was needed. That's when the power went out and they did not send us to another hospital even after that", the publication quoted Ansari's mother as saying.

She further added that her daughter-in-law's reports were all fine and that she was "absolutely healthy".

"All her reports were okay. They took her for the delivery at 7 am on April 29, kept her the whole day and, until 8 pm, we were told everything was fine. Doctors told us that the delivery would be normal. Then, when I went to meet her, I saw that she was covered in blood", she said.