Motorbike rider enters Salman Khan's security convoy, faces case for rash driving

Mumbai: A case for rash driving has been registered against a 21-year-old motorcycle rider here after he entered the police convoy accompanying Bollywood actor Salman Khan, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday between Mehboob Studio and Galaxy Apartments in Bandra where Khan lives, he said.

The actor, who has received several threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and who is provided `Y-plus' security cover by Mumbai Police, was returning to his residence.