MPCC's media team feted with 'Prabhasakshi' award in politics party category

Mumbai: The media department of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has been honoured with the prestigious 'Prabhasakshi' national award in the political parties category for its speedy, detailed updates and news delivery.

This award was presented to Shreenivas Bikkad, the coordinator of MPCC’s media department, at the Vichar Sangam event held in Delhi's Constitution Club on Monday, an MPCC press statement said.

The "Prabhasakshi" group conducts a comprehensive assessment of the media departments within political parties across the country.