MPCC's media team feted with 'Prabhasakshi' award in politics party category

Mumbai: The media department of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has been honoured with the prestigious 'Prabhasakshi' national award in the political parties category for its speedy, detailed updates and news delivery.
This award was presented to Shreenivas Bikkad, the coordinator of MPCC’s media department, at the Vichar Sangam event held in Delhi's Constitution Club on Monday, an MPCC press statement said.
The "Prabhasakshi" group conducts a comprehensive assessment of the media departments within political parties across the country.
In this year's assessment, the media department of the MPCC received the first prize for delivering fast and detailed updates in various languages, including Marathi, Hindi, English, and Urdu to different media outlets.
This award was announced during the 22nd anniversary celebrations of "Prabhasakshi" at Delhi's Constitution Club on Monday. The award was presented by IAAN group's President and Managing Director Dr. Anuj Garg, Niscort Media Institute's Principal Dr. Ritu Dubey-Tiwari, and Prabhasakshi's Chief Editor Niraj Dubey.
MPCC President Nana Patole congratulated Chief Spokesperson Atul Londhe and Bikkad and the entire team, for this award