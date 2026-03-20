Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

MSCW Chairperson Rupali Chakankar resigns amid videos with man accused of sexual assault

Chakankar, who is also the state NCP women wing president, met Deputy Chief Minister and NCP national president Sunetra Pawar and tendered her resignation.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 16:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 March 2026, 16:58 IST
India NewsMaharashtrasexual assault

Follow us on :

Follow Us