<p>Mumbai: In a significant development vis-a-vis the arrest of celebrity astrologer-numerologist-cosmologist ‘Captain’ Ashok Kharat in a case of sexual assault and filming objectionable videos of women, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>State Commission for Women Rupali Chakankar tendered her resignation on Friday night.</p><p>Chakankar, who is also the state <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=maharashtra">NCP </a>women wing president, met Deputy Chief Minister and NCP national president Sunetra Pawar and tendered her resignation. </p><p>The resignation letter was addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state Home Minister.</p>.NCP’s Rupali Chakankar under fire after videos of her with 'godman' Ashok Kharat surface.<p>Earlier in the day, amid mounting attacks by the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, NGOs and activists, the CM apparently asked her to resign. </p><p>Chakankar also met Fadnavis and Director General of Police Sadanand Date and sought a thorough probe against Kharat.</p><p>“I urge that a high-level inquiry be carried out to bring out the truth of this case, and that strict action be taken against the accused,” she said in a post on social media platforms. </p><p>"Due to my personal reasons, I am submitting my resignation from the post of Chairperson of MSCW. I am grateful to you for the valuable cooperation you have extended to me so far. I also remain thankful to you and all colleagues for your support. I believe that your cooperation will continue in the future as well,” she said.</p>