MSEDCL achieves target of providing power supply to primitive tribes in just twelve days

Mumbai: In a matter of 12 days, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has achieved the target of supplying electricity to 2,395 homes of primitive tribes in remote areas of the state.

The initiative was taken under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM Janman) scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the overall development of tribals in the country.

The initiative of MSEDCL has actually succeeded in lighting up a total of 2,454 houses of particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTG) by the first day of the new year.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Energy portfolio, had instructed the MSEDCL to prioritize the implementation of the scheme launched under the PM Janman Yojana to provide benefit of all schemes to PVTG.

In a survey available to MSEDCL, it was found that 2,395 houses of primitive tribes in Chandrapur, Nanded, Nashik, Palghar, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Yavatmal and Thane districts were still without electricity supply after 75 years of independence.

“The scheme for PVTG started on November 15, 2023 through various departments in the state. In Maharashtra, 2,395 beneficiaries amongst PVTG who were found to have no electricity supply in the survey, were provided electricity,” MSEDCL officials said.

MSEDCL Chairman and Managing Director Lokesh Chandra congratulated the concerned officers and employees for achieving the target in a short time.

In the scheme announced by the Prime Minister, the objective is to provide services in 11 priority areas such as housing, water, electricity, health facilities, skill development, gas connection etc to the tribals.