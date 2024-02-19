MSME defence expo in Pune from February 24 to 26

“Known as the industrial powerhouse of India, Maharashtra is a leading state in promoting a self-reliant India. The state has a strong network of 39.88 lakh MSMEs. Out of which there are 108.67 lakh jobs on the Udhyam portal,” he added.

“All the three armed forces are going to take part. Today, while the country is producing a large number of defence equipment, there are 10 ordnance factories and 5 defence PSUs in Maharashtra. Ecosystem has been created in the state. Major corporate houses like Tata, Bharat Forge, Solar, L&T, manufacture products in the defence sector in the state. This will bring in a large number of entrepreneurs and increase investment. Mainly, both manufacturers and buyers will be together in one place as armed forces,” said Fadnavis.

More than 200 MSME exhibitors will showcase their defence-related products, technologies and services in various sectors such as aerospace, armaments, electronics, communication and logistics at the expo.

Interactive sessions between MSMEs and major defence procurement organisations, industry veterans and potential investors will be organised.

Innovative defence manufacturing by industry giants such as L&T Defence, Mahindra, Tata, DRDO, Solar, Bharat Forge and PSUs has established Maharashtra as a leading manufacturer in the defence sector. It will provide participants with lucrative business opportunities, potential contracts worth hundreds of crores and benefit MSMEs and start-ups in the defence technology export sector.

“It is in line with the Prime Minister's vision of becoming self-reliant in the defence sector by fostering local innovation and strengthening the domestic supply chain," industries minister Uday Samant said.