'MSP is fixed at Rs 50 crore per MP': Sanjay Raut amid Shiv Sena (UBT) rebellion buzz, dares rebels to 'resign first if anyone wants to leave'

<p>With the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uddhav-thackeray">Uddhav Thackeray</a>-led <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shiv-sena-ubt">Shiv Sena (UBT)</a> starting at the worst-ever defection, his close aide and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> member <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sanjay-raut">Sanjay Raut</a> alleged that Rs 50 crore has been fixed per MP for the cross-over to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eknath-shinde">Eknath Shinde</a>-led Shiv Sena. </p>.<p>“The minimum support price is fixed at Rs 50 crore per MP…‘pannas khokhe’(fifty boxes)…Rs 15 crore was paid in advance…only after that they boarded the chartered flights,” Raut said adding that three chartered flights left for New Delhi carrying the MPs from three places including Nanded and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pun">Pune</a>. </p>.<p>“They didn't have the means to even travel by rickshaw...Thanks to Thackeray's name, their worth has risen to the level of flying in private jets,” he said, noting that they were elected to the Lok Sabha on Shiv Sena (UBT) tickets. “We have given our sweat, blood and money to get them elected,” Raut said in New Delhi.</p>.<p>“As of now, we believe that all nine MPs are with us. Those who want to leave can surely do so but they must resign from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and as MPs,” he said.</p>.<p>“People of Maharashtra will not spare them…Shiv Sainiks for sure will not spare them,” he said. </p>.<p>Raut, was accompanied by Mumbai South MP Arvind Sawant, who is the Shiv Sena (UBT) group leader in Lok Sabha, Mumbai South-Central MP Anil Desai, who is the chief whip and Nashik MP Rajabhau Waze.</p>.<p>When asked about the letter that Sawant sent to Speaker Om Birla, Raut said: “You know today about the importance of the Supreme Court, Election Commission and Speaker.” </p>.Sanjay Nirupam says 'arrogance' within Shiv Sena (UBT) leadership will sink the party's future .<p>Raut said that it is not an easy task to crossover. “After all they have named Operation Tiger looking at our importance…I got a call in the night and was informed by the person whom I would not name…he told me that MPs from Maharashtra are being purchased…These people are dishonest; dishonesty is in their blood,” said Raut without naming anyone.</p>.<p>During the interaction, Raut used certain objectionable words.</p>.<p>However, Desai later clarified saying: “Whatever is said, these are slangs, it is not meant for anyone particularly. When an emotionally sensitive person, who has spent 50 years of his life in politics in the public sphere, speaks, such things happen. He had clarified that he wasn't addressing any particular person.”</p>.<p>“The Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs whose names are going around to join Eknath Shinde had promised they would not leave Thackeray…one MP swore four times in the name of Sai Baba, one swore by Aai Bhawani, one swore by his mother's name, another by his daughter's name, and one by his father.... so whom to trust?”</p>