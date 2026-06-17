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'MSP is fixed at Rs 50 crore per MP': Sanjay Raut amid Shiv Sena (UBT) rebellion buzz, dares rebels to 'resign first if anyone wants to leave'

Raut said: “You know today about the importance of the Supreme Court, Election Commission and Speaker.”
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 07:10 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 07:02 IST
India NewsMaharashtraIndia PoliticsSanjay RautEknath ShindeShiv Sena (UBT)rebellion

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