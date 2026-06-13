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MSRTC makes mobility cards mandatory for women, senior citizens to avail concessions from August 1

Women passengers and citizens in the 65-75 age group are entitled to a 50 per cent concession in MSRTC fares, while those aged above 75 years are eligible for free travel.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 16:16 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 16:16 IST
India NewsMaharashtrawomenSenior citizensTransportconcessionNational Common Mobility Card system

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