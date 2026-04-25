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Mumbai: 27 years after encounter death of gangster, nephew kills 'informant'; arrested

A case was registered at Nagpada police station while the unit 3 of the crime branch also started a parallel investigation, the official said.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 14:29 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 14:29 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraCrimeEncounter

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