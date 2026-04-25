Mumbai: 27 years after encounter death of gangster, nephew kills 'informant'; arrested

<p>Mumbai: Nearly three decades after the death of a gangster in a police encounter in the city, his nephew and another person have been arrested for the alleged revenge killing of a 78-year-old man whom they suspected to be a police informant.</p>.<p>Sadiq Jawar (29), nephew of deceased gangster Sadiq Kalia, and his associate Naushad Mithani allegedly killed Iqbal Ibrahim Selia in Nagpada area of South Mumbai earlier this week, said an official.</p>.'Yuddha nahi Buddha': Vagdgara seminar on peace in Mumbai; Rumi Jaffery to attend.<p>Jawar -- who would have been a toddler when his uncle died -- suspected that it was Selia who had tipped off the police which led to the encounter 27 years ago, the official said.</p>.<p>Jawar and Mithani allegedly entered Selia's house on the evening of April 20 when his wife and son were away, and hacked him to death with a chopper, according to police.</p>.Mumbai court says no to release of BMW car involved in 2024 hit-and-run, flags its likely misuse.<p>A case was registered at Nagpada police station while the unit 3 of the crime branch also started a parallel investigation, the official said.</p>.<p>The two accused were traced to Nagpur and arrested.</p>.<p>The duo admitted to the crime during interrogation and further probe is on, said the official. </p>