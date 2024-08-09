Mumbai: 75-foot-high flagpole erected near Sanjay Gandhi National Park to mark Quit India Movement

Mumbai: A 75-foot-high flagpole has been erected near the main gate of Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai coinciding with the anniversary of the Quit India Movement.

The flagpole was an initiative of the District Planning Committee. On the occasion of August Kranti Din, the flag was hoisted here by Cabinet Minister and Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

On this occasion, Minister Lodha announced that the government has allocated a fund of Rs 25 crores for the development of Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Additionally, the foundation stone for these projects was also laid.