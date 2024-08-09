Mumbai: 75-foot-high flagpole erected near Sanjay Gandhi National Park to mark Quit India Movement

Mumbai: A 75-foot-high flagpole has been erected near the main gate of Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai coinciding with the anniversary of the Quit India Movement.
The flagpole was an initiative of the District Planning Committee. On the occasion of August Kranti Din, the flag was hoisted here by Cabinet Minister and Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.
On this occasion, Minister Lodha announced that the government has allocated a fund of Rs 25 crores for the development of Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Additionally, the foundation stone for these projects was also laid.
With this fund, facilities such as the development of roads within Sanjay Gandhi National Park, renovation of the main gate and interior buildings, and amenities for tourism will be provided. Moreover, a mobile exhibition van dedicated to publicizing social justice and development schemes was also inaugurated.
Financial assistance was provided to beneficiaries who were present at the event. An electric bus charging station was also inaugurated by the dignitaries.
"The national flag hoisted here will serve as a source of inspiration for everyone visiting Mumbai. Citizens will be able to participate in a flag hoisting and national anthem ceremony every day at 7:30 AM," he said.
