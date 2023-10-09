Mumbai airport commissions DARK

In a major initiative in the aviation sector, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has commissioned a specialized Disabled Aircraft Recovery Kit (DARK) - becoming the first airport in Asia to have such a facility.

The DARK facility has high-pressure lifting bags that ensure superior durability, require minimal manpower, and provide a more efficient recovery process, in contrast to conventional low-pressure counterparts.

“Runway excursion”, a scenario where an aircraft unintentionally veers off or overruns the runway during take-off or landing, is a critical concern in aviation.

It requires swift and meticulous intervention to ensure the safety of passengers, aircraft, and airport operations.

“DARK, a remarkable addition to CSMIA's infrastructure, empowers the airport to respond to such scenarios with unparalleled precision and efficiency, hence minimizing disruptions and reducing the impact on travellers,” a CSMIA spokesperson said on Monday.

Operating with a single crossover runway, CSMIA can use the DARK facility with a high pressure kit to the best of its capabilities for faster movement and deployment, restoring runway operations while protecting the aircraft.

DARK has the ability to swiftly recover the biggest commercial aircraft in operations in the world, including B777-300, which weighs 390 Metric tons. The kit would cater for the most demanding and critical aircraft which regularly operate from Mumbai.

The recovery process encompasses a meticulous sequence of steps, from ground preparation to aircraft lifting, de-bogging, and towing. Furthermore, the compact design of the equipment enhances its transportability, allowing rescuers to reach crash sites swiftly and effectively.

With DARK in place, CSMIA can minimize disruptions and expedite the resumption of operations, a crucial advantage in today's dynamic aviation landscape. The kit allows for business continuity and resilience of other airports as well.

This sophisticated kit can be operated with comparatively fewer trained personnel, the bags occupy a smaller footprint, and recovery operation 4x faster than low-pressure bag system.

CSMIA’s highly trained Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) officers underwent an intensive five-day training program that covered legal aspects, tethering, ground stabilization, lifting techniques using low-pressure bags, multi-sling utilization, and de-bogging procedures, ensuring that CSMIA boasts a cadre of highly skilled professionals ready to act swiftly in the face of adversity.