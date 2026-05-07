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Mumbai airport completes annual runway maintenance ahead of monsoon

The operation was supported by six months of stakeholder coordination, enabling airlines to realign flight schedules beforehand.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 16:58 IST
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Special Arrangement</p></div>

Credit: Special Arrangement

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Special Arrangement</p></div>

Credit: Special Arrangement

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Special Arrangement</p></div>

Credit: Special Arrangement

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Special Arrangement</p></div>

Credit: Special Arrangement

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Special Arrangement</p></div>

Credit: Special Arrangement

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Published 07 May 2026, 16:58 IST
India NewsMumbaiAirportMaharashtraChhatrapati Shivaji International Airport

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