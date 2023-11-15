Mumbai airport creates record movements

Mumbai: In a major achievement of sorts, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai has achieved a milestone of new highest single-day record of 1,032 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) on 11 November, 2023.
In the process, the CSMIA surpassed the previous record of 1,004 ATMs set on 9 December, 2018.
Achieving a record single day 1,032 ATMs on 11 November, the CSMIA catered to a total of 161,419 passengers witnessing a substantial influx with 107,765 domestic passengers and 53,680 international passengers - which coincided with the Diwali festivities.
The CSMIA witnessed a rise in passenger traffic with a total of 516,562 passenger movements during the Diwali weekend from 11-13 November.
“This Diwali was auspicious for many reasons than one for CSMIA, as the passengers enjoyed the extended holiday over the Diwali weekend. “A total of 516,562 passenger movements from CSMIA constituted 354,541 passengers travelling on domestic routes while 162,021 travelled internationally, this Diwali. CSMIA catered to over 2,894 ATMs with 2,137 domestic flights and 757 flights on international routes. From the overall passenger movements observed between 11-13 November, the top destinations in terms of domestic passenger included Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai while internationally Dubai, London, Abu Dhabi and Singapore destinations,” a CSMIA spokesperson said Wednesday.
The ATMs milestone reflects CSMIA's capability to handle increased air traffic with precision while maintaining high standards of safety, security and passenger service.