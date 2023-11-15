Mumbai airport creates record movements

Mumbai: In a major achievement of sorts, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai has achieved a milestone of new highest single-day record of 1,032 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) on 11 November, 2023.

In the process, the CSMIA surpassed the previous record of 1,004 ATMs set on 9 December, 2018.

Achieving a record single day 1,032 ATMs on 11 November, the CSMIA catered to a total of 161,419 passengers witnessing a substantial influx with 107,765 domestic passengers and 53,680 international passengers - which coincided with the Diwali festivities.