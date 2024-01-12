Mumbai airport handles its highest-ever monthly traffic of 2023 with over 4.88 million passengers in December

Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai has its highest-ever monthly traffic of 2023 with over 4.88 million passengers in December, showcasing the recovery of the airline industry post the Covid-19 pandemic.
Showcasing a recovery in December, it surpasses the passenger traffic compared to the pre-pandemic levels of December 2019 (4.37 million).
The airport witnessed its highest-ever monthly traffic of 4.88 million passengers travelling through CSMIA - with a growth of almost 13 per cent as compared to December 2022 (4.33 million).
CSMIA’s consistent expansion to newer destinations, along with exemplary services and hospitality, stands as a testament to the growing passenger trust in the airport, a CSMIA spokesperson said.
The highest passenger traffic movement in a single day for the month was observed on December 16 with 165,258 passengers travelling through CSMIA - with 841,66 arrivals and 81,092 departures. The month observed a total of 28,462 Air Traffic Movement (ATMs) - with 7,287 International ATMs and 21,175 on routes.
In December 2023, CSMIA's passenger distribution showcased a dominant 47 per cent from the Middle East, followed by 28 per cent from the Asia Pacific region and 15 per cent from Europe.
Delhi, Bangalore, and Goa were ranked the top three domestic destinations for CSMIA, while Dubai, London, and Abu Dhabi continued to be the preferred international choices.
Notably, on the bustling Mumbai–Delhi route alone, CSMIA recorded a substantial traffic of 622,424 passengers.
Among airlines, IndiGo, Air India and Vistara were leading in the domestic as well as the international routes.