Mumbai airport handles its highest-ever monthly traffic of 2023 with over 4.88 million passengers in December

Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai has its highest-ever monthly traffic of 2023 with over 4.88 million passengers in December, showcasing the recovery of the airline industry post the Covid-19 pandemic.

Showcasing a recovery in December, it surpasses the passenger traffic compared to the pre-pandemic levels of December 2019 (4.37 million).

The airport witnessed its highest-ever monthly traffic of 4.88 million passengers travelling through CSMIA - with a growth of almost 13 per cent as compared to December 2022 (4.33 million).

CSMIA’s consistent expansion to newer destinations, along with exemplary services and hospitality, stands as a testament to the growing passenger trust in the airport, a CSMIA spokesperson said.