Mumbai airport: Ops affected, 3 injured as private flight veers off runway while landing

The incident took place at 5:45 pm, officials of the Disaster Management Unit of the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-DBL) - belonging to VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd - had taken off from Visakhapatnam and landed in Mumbai.

A total of eight persons—six passengers and two crew members were on board when the incident took place.

The Three injured people have been rushed to the hospitals.

The identity of the passengers is not yet known.

Because of heavy rains, the visibility was 700 meters.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) would be probing the incident.