Mumbai bids farewell to beloved double-decker buses made famous by Bollywood films

As the sun set over the Gateway of India in Mumbai one evening last week, a group of about 90 bus aficionados gathered near the monument for a small celebration to see off the city’s last remaining old double deckers before they set off for their final journey.

A bus driver and conductor cut a cake to commemorate the retirement of the vehicles, while families snapped photos to remember the moment. As the open-top bus took the familiar twists and turns as it has done for decades along the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and Marine Drive, passengers chanted slogans in Marathi that called the bus “Mumbai’s pride.”

Among those present at the gathering were Ankur, a photographer who documents life in Mumbai who only wanted to be identified by his first name.

“The emotions I have for Mumbai’s buses cannot be put into words,” he said. “All I can say is that this city is nothing without them.”

Mumbai’s bus operator, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking, is removing the old double-decker buses from the city’s roads as part of an ongoing green transition. The old red models were decommissioned in late September, and the open-air buses, known as Nilambari, took their last trip on Oct. 5. The operator has about 400 electric buses and plans to lease more to add to its total fleet, which currently stands short of 3,000 buses, it said.

“The new models have AC and are better for the environment, so they are nicer,” said Yatin Angare, an automobile engineer who loves buses and owns some 2,000 tiny bus models. “But for us locals, memories are attached to these older ones.”