Mumbai billboard collapse | BMC doesn't have in-house dept to carry out checks, outsources audit job to private firms: Report

The report also notes that the BMC sent a notice to the private auditor in the aftermath of the collapse, stating, “You had issued a structural stability certificate to the agency whose billboard collapsed on May 13. The incident resulted in loss of life and it indicates that the certificate was issued without proper analysis, which is negligence from your end.”

“The responsibility of proper auditing lies with the private auditors only, the BMC’s licence department doesn’t carry out these inspections on their own, and only if there’s a mishap then we showcause the auditor, seeking their response on what grounds the clearances were issued,” one official told the publication.

“The BMC doesn’t have adequate manpower to carry out structural audits of the billboards. In case there is a conflict then our members from the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) may intervene following recommendations of the court,” the report quoted another official as saying.

Meanwhile, a report on the incident prepared by the Director General of GRP was forwarded to the Maharashtra Home Department on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)