Mumbai billboard collapse: Death toll rises to 14, over 80 injured

Mumbai: The death toll in the duststorm-triggered hoarding collapse in Mumbai has mounted to 14 with five more bodies being recovered from the debris.

The giant hoarding collapsed over the petrol station and CNG pump in Pantnagar off the Chheda Nagar junction in Ghatkopar off the Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai on Monday evening as an unexpected duststorm hit Mumbai and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR).

The overnight rescue and relief operations will continue on Tuesday.

The Disaster Management Unit of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation confirmed 14 deaths.

More than 80-plus injured have been rescued.

Forty-three persons are undergoing treatment in various hospitals of which one is critical.

Majority of the patients are admitted at the Rajawadi Hospital at Vidyavihar.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, who inspected the site and oversaw rescue operations, announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased, as well as free medical treatment for those injured.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police have registered a case under 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337, 338 (causing grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life, or the personal safety of others), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against owner Bhavesh Bhide and others at Pantnagar police station.