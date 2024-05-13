Mumbai billboard collapse: Death toll rises to 14, over 80 injured

Mumbai: The death toll in the duststorm-triggered hoarding collapse in Mumbai has mounted to 14 with five more bodies being recovered from the debris.
The giant hoarding collapsed over the petrol station and CNG pump in Pantnagar off the Chheda Nagar junction in Ghatkopar off the Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai on Monday evening as an unexpected duststorm hit Mumbai and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR).
The overnight rescue and relief operations will continue on Tuesday.
The Disaster Management Unit of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation confirmed 14 deaths.
More than 80-plus injured have been rescued.
Forty-three persons are undergoing treatment in various hospitals of which one is critical.
Majority of the patients are admitted at the Rajawadi Hospital at Vidyavihar.
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, who inspected the site and oversaw rescue operations, announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased, as well as free medical treatment for those injured.
Meanwhile, the Mumbai police have registered a case under 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337, 338 (causing grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life, or the personal safety of others), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against owner Bhavesh Bhide and others at Pantnagar police station.
Total 47 people have been rescued so far in the hoarding collapse incident in Ghatkopar.
Mumbai Police, Municipal Corporation BMC, Disaster Management Depts are coordinating and efforts are being made to evacuate the trapped people on war footing.
The sudden dust-storm, winds, showers also affected the flight operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai - one of the busiest airports in Asia - was affected for around an hour.
The sudden change in weather was witnessed in the twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban and neighbouring districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad. There were incidents of uprooting of trees as well.
In a separate incident, an under-construction metal parking tower also collapsed on a road off a warehouse ay the Barkat Ali Nala in Wadala during the storm.
In the Ghatkopar incident, over 100-foot iron hoarding - which is dubbed as one of the biggest in Mumbai-MMR - collapsed because of the strong winds and crashed off on a petrol pump and neighbouring houses in the Chheda Nagar area Pant Nagar in Ghatkopar.
The rescue operations were taking time as the debris was being lifted by cranes and manually as gas-cutters are difficult to be used because of the petrol pump and gas station.
“It is an unfortunate incident,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said after taking stock of the situation.
According to him, Mumbai police, civic body and fire brigade are at the spot supervising rescue operations. “Massive rescue operations have been mounted…efforts are underway on war-footing to rescue the trapped people,” he said after an inspection of the accident site.
Teams of Mumbai police, civic body, fire brigade, NDRF, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Adani Energy are involved in the rescue operations.
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, said that a high-level probe has been ordered into the incident.
While 59 people were rushed to the Rajawadi Hospital of which three were declared dead, three were sent to the Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Hospital.
All of them are reported to be stable.
“Pre-monsoon rains lashed Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and surrounding areas today. It was very dynamic and raised a lot of dust into the air, resulting in low visibility and darkness with heavy rain. Winds were blowing at a speed of 50-60 km per hour at some places. Blowing of tin roofs, damage to trees was also observed,” KS Hosalikar, Scientist - G and Head, IMD, Pune posted on X.
मुंबई के घाटकोपर क्षेत्र में होर्डिंग गिरने से अनेक लोगों के हताहत होने का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है। मैं शोक संतप्त परिवारजनों के प्रति गहन संवेदना व्यक्त करती हूं। मैं घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना करती हूं तथा राहत और बचाव कार्य की सफलता की कामना करती हूं।
The CSMIA confirmed that the operations were affected for around an hour - and 15 diversions were reported.
According to the latest reports, normalcy has been restored.
"Due to the inclement weather and dust storms in the city, the Mumbai airport temporarily suspended flight operations for around 66 min due to low visibility and gusty winds. Operations resumed at 1703 hrs. During this time, the airport witnessed 15 diversions,” a CSMIA spokesperson said.
The suburban train services - the lifeline of Mumbai - was affected.
Heartfelt condolences to families who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate mishap at Ghatkopar today. We assure citizens that stringent legal action will be taken against those responsible for this mishap.
While Western Railway was running normally, the Central Railway and the Main Line and Harbour Lines suburban services were running behind schedule.
The Ghatkopar-Versova Metro Line services were briefly affected. “Due to heavy wind, cloth got entangled on the OHE near Airport Road Metro station, resulting in disruption of metro service. Trains are on schedule now,” it said.