Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Accused Mihir Shah sent to police custody till July 16

Mihir was arrested on Tuesday by Mumbai Police from Virar, two days after he allegedly rammed his luxury car into a two-wheeler, killing a woman and injuring her husband in Worli.

The deceased, Kaveri Nakhwa, was going with her husband Pradip on the arterial Annie Besant Road when the luxury car's driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed it into the couple's two-wheeler around 5.30 am.

After the accident, the accused fled towards the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Mihir Shah then left the car and his driver Bidawat, who was sitting next to him at the time of the crash, near Kala Nagar in Bandra and left the spot.

With PTI inputs