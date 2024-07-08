Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: 'My wife could have been saved if driver had stopped car,' says victim's husband

The driver pressed the brake, causing me to fall off, but my wife was trapped under the front wheel, he recounted.

Pradeep said he tried to stop the car by banging the bonnet, but the driver did not stop and dragged my wife towards the (Worli-end) of the sea link.

"I started running behind the car asking the driver to stop. Had he stopped the car, my wife could have been saved," he said.

The car was driven by a 24-year-old youth who was the owner of the car while another individual was seated beside him, he claimed.

"I have two children. We lost everything. My wife is gone, but the accused should get stringent punishment for the accident," Pradeep Nakhwa said, his voice filled with grief and anger.