Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Prime accused Mihir Shah drank twice, forcefully took keys to drive

Mihir Shah, the prime accused in the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case consumed alcohol before the incident, ANI quoted Mumbai Police as saying.

It was found during the investigation that he reportedly consumed alcohol at two different places on the night of the incident. Mihir had forcefully taken the car keys from the driver to drive the car near Girgaon Chowpatty.

Mihir had earlier told the police he was driving the car at the time of the crash which killed a woman and injured her husband, officials said citing the probe carried out so far.

After crashing into the couple's scooter in the early hours of Sunday, Shah was very much aware that the woman was stuck in one of the tyres of the luxury car, but still he drove recklessly and did not stop though motorists passing by frantically signalled and shouted, asking him to halt, an official said on Wednesday.