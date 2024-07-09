Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Victim was dragged for 1.5 km, mowed down for second time by driver

In a new development in the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case, Mumbai police on Tuesday told the local court that the accused Mihir Shah (24), who was allegedly driving the car, switched seats with his driver after dragging the woman for about 1.5 km after hitting her.

The driver Rajrishi Rajendrasingh Bidawat then reversed the BMW and mowed down the woman for the second time.

Mihir, the son of Rajesh Shah, who is the Palghar Unit Deputy leader of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), is on the run.

Mumbai Police said that Rajesh had instructed his son to escape from the spot after the incident.

He had also instructed the driver to take responsibility for the incident. The police also produced in court a CCTV footage, which showed the victim Kaveri being dragged by the car for 1.5 km.

The footage showed Mihir and the driver pulling the woman off the bonnet, placing her on the road and then mowing her down again while reversing the BMW.

After the accident, the accused drove towards the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, abandoned the car near Kala Nagar in Bandra and fled.