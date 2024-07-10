Mumbai BMW hit-and-run: Main accused Mihir Shah admits he was driving

Mumbai: Four days after the sensational Worli BMW hit-and-run incident, prime accused Mihir Shah on Wednesday confessed to being at the wheel when the accident took place as a court sent him to police custody for seven days.

Mihir Shah (24), who was hiding in the Mumbai and the Palghar-Thane-Raigad belt, was arrested from the Virar suburbs of the city on Tuesday.

In the wee hours of Sunday, Mihir Shah, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, hit the two-wheeler of a couple of the fisherfolk community and later fled the scene along with family driver Rajrishi Bidawat.