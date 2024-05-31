Mumbai: Central Railway starts 63-hour mega block; commuters face delay, rush on local trains

Mumbai: Users of the Central Railway’s suburban services faced delays and overcrowding on Friday morning after a 63-hour-long block commenced to widen platforms at Thane.

The mega block, which started at Thursday midnight, has affected the suburban services on CR’s main corridor, causing inconvenience to lakhs of office-goers.

Commuters complained of delays up to 30 minutes, packed local trains and overcrowding at platforms of major stations due to the block scheduled for widening platform 5 and 6 at Thane station.

CR has already announced that at least six long-distance trains and 161 local services will remain cancelled on Friday due to the block.