Mumbai civic bus services likely to be hit as BEST employee unions announce indefinite strike

<p>Mumbai: Power supply in south <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mumbai">Mumbai </a>and civic bus services are likely to be affected as a joint action committee of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BEST%20bus">BEST</a>) undertaking employees announced an indefinite strike from Thursday midnight in support of their demands.</p>.<p>The committee is pressing for a slew of demands, including the merger of the undertaking's budget with that of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).</p>.<p>The BEST Sanyukt Kamgar Kruti Samiti, an action committee comprising 12 unions representing BEST employees, made the announcement at a gathering in Dadar on Thursday evening, stating that their long-pending demands had not been addressed within the stipulated deadline.</p>.<p>BEST is Mumbai's second-largest public transport provider after the suburban railway network.</p>.BEST contractual bus staff go on flash strike in Mumbai; services partially hit.<p>Besides operating bus services, it supplies electricity to more than 10 lakh consumers in the island city. Around 25 lakh passengers travel daily on BEST buses.</p>.<p>The civic undertaking currently operates a fleet of about 2,700 buses, of which only 243 are owned by BEST, while the rest are hired from private operators on a wet-lease basis.</p>.<p>Among the key demands of the employees are the merger of BEST's budget with that of the BMC, a one-time settlement of legal dues of retired employees, implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations for the 2016-2026 period, abolition of contractual arrangements in the transport and electricity departments, and absorption of wet-lease bus workers into BEST.</p>.<p>The committee has also demanded recruitment to vacant posts, operation of 6,000 buses under BEST ownership, promotions for eligible employees, and rejection of privatisation and public-private partnership (PPP) models in the undertaking.</p>