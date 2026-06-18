Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Mumbai civic bus services likely to be hit as BEST employee unions announce indefinite strike

BEST is Mumbai's second-largest public transport provider after the suburban railway network.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 16:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 June 2026, 16:53 IST
India NewsMaharashtraBusStrike

Follow us on :

Follow Us