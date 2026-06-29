Mumbai Climate Week 2027 to spotlight Flamingo Blue Carbon Urban Complex

<p>MUMBAI: The proposed 'Flamingo Blue Carbon Urban Complex' will feature prominently at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai </a>Climate Week (MCW) 2027 in February. </p><p>The initiative is expected to position the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as a global model for integrating biodiversity conservation with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/climate">climate </a>action.</p><p>"This edition of Mumbai Climate Week will bring together a wider spectrum of organisations, experts and communities committed to safeguarding the region's ecology," said Shishir Joshi, Founder and Chief Executive of Project Mumbai, the convenor of MCW.</p><p>The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), led by Director Kishor Rithe, has extended its support to the initiative and plans to host workshops to develop a climate action implementation framework.</p><p>Partner organisation NatConnect Foundation said discussions during Mumbai Climate Week could help build momentum for the long-pending notification of wetlands across Maharashtra.</p>.Centre backs proposal for 'Flamingo Blue Carbon Urban Complex' in Mumbai Metropolitan Region.<p>NatConnect Director B N Kumar has proposed the creation of a Flamingo Blue Carbon Urban Complex for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The proposal, submitted to the Prime Minister's Office, has been forwarded to the Maharashtra State Wetland Authority for examination and an action-taken report.</p><p>At the heart of the proposal is the recognition that wetlands are a hidden cash box of natural capital rather than wastelands awaiting development. By conserving interconnected wetlands, mangroves, mudflats and flamingo habitats, the Flamingo Blue Carbon Urban Complex seeks to unlock their economic value through blue carbon, ecosystem services, climate finance, sustainable tourism and other nature-based opportunities, while strengthening climate resilience.</p><p>The proposed complex seeks to integrate wetlands, mangroves, mudflats and flamingo habitats under a unified conservation framework recognising their blue carbon value. Besides storing significant amounts of carbon, these ecosystems provide vital services such as flood mitigation, shoreline protection and climate resilience.</p><p>Although Maharashtra has completed the mandatory ground-truthing of more than 23,000 wetlands mapped by ISRO, their formal notification under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017, remains pending.</p><p>Emphasising the need to balance development with environmental protection, Sagar Shakti Director Nandakumar Pawar said conserving coastal ecosystems is essential for biodiversity, livelihoods and climate resilience.</p><p>Roshni N of YUVA called for practical climate solutions, including rainwater harvesting and the large-scale use of treated wastewater for non-potable purposes such as construction and vehicle washing.</p><p>Dr Rakesh Kumar, environmental engineer and former Director of CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), stressed the need for coordinated action and welcomed the participating organisations' commitment to advancing shared climate initiatives through Mumbai Climate Week.</p><p>Other participants included Myron Mendes of the Indian Network on Ethics and Climate Change (INECC); Sujata Khandekar of the Centre for Civil Society; Dhaval Ashar and Mukta Kunthe of WRI India; Soumya Dabriwal, co-founder of Project Baala; Vishwajeet and Virat Singh of Asar; Sanjiv Walsan of the Waghoba Foundation; Malhar Kalambe of Beach Please; and Sonia Garcia of Vrutti, Bengaluru.</p>.Align city plans to conserve Navi Mumbai's DPS Flamingo Lake: NGT panel tells CIDCO.<p>With equal emphasis on the Global South and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Mumbai Climate Week aims to elevate ecological concerns, accelerate climate solutions and strengthen India's role in global climate leadership.</p><p>As part of preparations for MCW 2027, Project Mumbai has been engaging policymakers, think tanks and community leaders to explore how Indian climate solutions can be showcased globally and translated into sustained action. Around 25 representatives from environmental and sustainability organisations across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Pune and Bengaluru recently participated in a half-day workshop to shape citizen-led climate initiatives.</p><p>Mumbai Climate Week (MCW) 2027 is officially scheduled to take place from February 22 to February 26, 2027.</p>