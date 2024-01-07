Mumbai Coastal Road to be toll free: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: The Mumbai Coastal Road will be a toll-free motorway with Phase-I slated to be ready by 31 January, 2024.
The announcement was made by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who inspected the road and the facilities on Sunday.
The road has been named after Chhatrapati Sambaji Maharaj, the son of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
“The Phase-I of the road will be completed by 31 January, the Marine Drive to Worli Seaface side of the road,” Shinde told reporters in Mumbai.
"This will benefit commuters, especially during peak hours when there's heavy traffic...This tunnel is being made using all advanced techniques,” said Shinde.
The project is being executed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
The project is being done in two phases — the Phase I from Princess Street in Marine Drive to Worli and Phase II from Worli to Kandivali.
It is projected to be used by 130,000 vehicles daily, and is expected to reduce travel time between South Mumbai and the Western Suburbs from 2 hours to only 40 minutes.
Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, Chief Minister's Office’ Principal Secretary Brijesh Singh, Additional Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, Municipal Additional Commissioner Sudhakar Shinde, Coastal Road Chief Engineer Mantayya Swami Swamy were present on this occasion.