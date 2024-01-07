Mumbai Coastal Road to be toll free: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: The Mumbai Coastal Road will be a toll-free motorway with Phase-I slated to be ready by 31 January, 2024.

The announcement was made by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who inspected the road and the facilities on Sunday.

The road has been named after Chhatrapati Sambaji Maharaj, the son of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

“The Phase-I of the road will be completed by 31 January, the Marine Drive to Worli Seaface side of the road,” Shinde told reporters in Mumbai.

"This will benefit commuters, especially during peak hours when there's heavy traffic...This tunnel is being made using all advanced techniques,” said Shinde.