Mumbai college hijab ban: Supreme Court partly stays directive

The Supreme Court on Friday partly stayed the circular of a Mumbai college banning 'hijab, burqa, cap and naqab' inside its campus.

Earlier, a group of students had challenged a Bombay High Court order upholding the directive, which was issued by the N G Acharya & D K Marathe College in Mumbai.

The apex court said that its interim order should not be misused, and granted liberty to the Mumbai college to approach a court in case of misuse.

Rapping the college, the apex court said, "Suddenly you wake up to know there are many religions in country."

The court added that students must have choice to wear what they want.

More to follow...