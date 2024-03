Mumbai college students forced to listen to Piyush Goyal's son's speech, claim MVA leaders

"Here, the IDs of the students were confiscated to force them to attend a talk by the son of a BJP candidate in North Mumbai a day before their exams. Because obviously even on passing, under this govt, where are the jobs? Rather waste their time on lectures taken by sons of candidates," he said mocking the ruling party.

Will the principal be suspended for such a horrible act, Thackeray asked.

In a statement, Kandivali-based Thakur College of Science and Commerce principal CT Chakraborty said the institution hosted an event aimed at encouraging students, particularly first-time voters to participate in the upcoming general elections.

She blamed Chaturvedi for the 'manipulated video' of the event and alleged 'this led to an unwarranted controversy overshadowing what was otherwise a successful and well received event'.

The engagement and dialogue with Dhruv Goyal were positively received by students, Chakraborty claimed in the statement.

"We wish to clarify that during the post-event interaction, a query was raised by a student on a topic that Dhruv Goyal was not previously acquainted with. The matter is under review by our institution," the college principal said.

The college also posted a video of Dhruv Goyal apologizing to the students saying it (taking IDs to get them to attend the event) won't happen again.

Meanwhile, Awhad said he would help students in every way if they are harassed by college authorities over this episode.

"When students protest, revolution begins," the NCP (SP) MLA added.