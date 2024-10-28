Home
Mumbai cops register FIR against man over hoax bomb threat call to Delhi Airport

Police suspect that the caller was the nephew of the woman, who used to live in Andheri. The motive behind making the call is under investigation.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 12:01 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 12:01 IST
