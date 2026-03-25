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Mumbai court denies bail to Pune businessman in 117 crore money laundering case

The court emphasised that statements recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) provided a 'formidable case' against the accused.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 04:31 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 04:31 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraCrimePuneMoney LaunderingPMLA

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