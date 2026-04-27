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Mumbai court orders defreezing of Rhea Chakraborty's bank account in drugs case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had frozen the duo's accounts as part of its probe into a drug-related case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 07:02 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 07:02 IST
India NewsSushant Singh RajputMumbaiMaharashtraRhea Chakraborty

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