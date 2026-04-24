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Mumbai court says no to release of BMW car involved in 2024 hit-and-run, flags its likely misuse

The BMW car was driven allegedly by Rajesh Shah's son Mihir, currently in jail under judicial custody, at the time of the accident on July 7, 2024.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 16:55 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 16:55 IST
India NewsMaharashtraHit and RunBMW

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