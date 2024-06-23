Mumbai doctor falls prey to Mukesh Ambani's deepfake video, loses Rs 7 lakh

A Mumbai based doctor got cheated of Rs 7 Lakh through a deepfake viodeo of industralist Mukesh Ambani. The fraudsters used a deepfake video of the industralist over social media platform Instagrm to endose a fake share trading academy.
The victim, Dr KH Patil is an Ayurveda practitioner from Mumbai's Andheri. Dr Patil fell prey to the deepfake video scam in April while scrolling through her feed, news agency ANI said.
A report with India Today quoted the complaint, which said the video depicted Mukesh Ambani promoting a trading academy named Rajiv Sharma Trade Group and was also seen urging people to join BCF Academy for high returns on investments.
Dr Patil was convinced that the video and the endosment is genuine, after her online research when she found that the company also has offices in London and the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.
As per the FIR, Dr Patil invested Rs 7.1 lakh during May and June. She reportedly was provided with an account to monitor her investments, which also showed a profit of over Rs 30 lakh. However when she tried to withdraw the profits, she repeatedly failed only to realise it was a fraud.
The Oshiwara Police in Andheri have registered a case against unidentified persons and are currently investigating 16 bank accounts to which Dr Patil transferred money.
Published 22 June 2024, 18:47 IST