Mumbai doctor falls prey to Mukesh Ambani's deepfake video, loses Rs 7 lakh

A Mumbai based doctor got cheated of Rs 7 Lakh through a deepfake viodeo of industralist Mukesh Ambani. The fraudsters used a deepfake video of the industralist over social media platform Instagrm to endose a fake share trading academy.

The victim, Dr KH Patil is an Ayurveda practitioner from Mumbai's Andheri. Dr Patil fell prey to the deepfake video scam in April while scrolling through her feed, news agency ANI said.

A report with India Today quoted the complaint, which said the video depicted Mukesh Ambani promoting a trading academy named Rajiv Sharma Trade Group and was also seen urging people to join BCF Academy for high returns on investments.