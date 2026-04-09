<p>Mumbai: An eatery in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai's </a>Kandivali replaced its Gujarati signboard with Marathi after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) raised an objection about it.</p>.<p>The party's local functionary, Uday Kondwilkar, on Thursday said the eatery, located in the Charkop assembly constituency, had put its signboard in Gujarati and this was doing rounds in Whatsapp groups.</p>.<p>This food joint mainly serves 'chaat' (street food snacks) items.</p>.Gujarati translation of traffic order in Palghar triggers language row, draws Congress, Sena (UBT) protest.<p>"On Tuesday, MNS workers met the owner of the eatery and gave him a letter asking him to change the signboard. The owner complied and the next day, he replaced the Gujarati signboard with Marathi," Kondwilkar said.</p>.<p>As per the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmc">Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's</a> rules, all shops and establishments in Mumbai must display their names in Marathi (Devanagari script). </p>