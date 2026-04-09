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Mumbai: Eatery replaces Gujarati signboard with Marathi after MNS raises objection

This food joint mainly serves 'chaat' (street food snacks) items.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 13:58 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 13:58 IST
India NewsMumbaiMarathiMNSMaharahstra

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