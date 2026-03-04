<p>Mumbai: The World Trade Centre-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> and All India Association of Industries (AIAI) have expressed concern over the evolving geopolitical developments in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/middle-east">Middle East</a> and their potential implications for regional stability, global trade, and energy security. </p><p>The region, which remains one of the most strategically important hubs for global commerce and energy supply, hosts critical maritime corridors that facilitate a significant share of international trade and oil transportation.</p><p>Speaking on the current geopolitical scenario, Dr Vijay Kalantri, Chairman, World Trade Center Mumbai and President, All India Association of Industries said: “The current geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are being closely monitored by the global business community as the region plays a crucial role in international trade, energy security, and maritime logistics. Stability in this region is vital to ensure the uninterrupted movement of goods, commodities, and energy resources across global markets. The Middle East hosts strategically important maritime corridors, including the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly one-fifth of global oil supplies pass every day. The disruptions in these shipping routes will have implications for global energy markets, freight costs, and supply chain stability.”</p>.'Our trade, energy supply chains traverse West Asia': India expresses concern for economy amid ongoing war.<p>Offering reassurance to the Indian business community, Dr Kalantri further said: ”India is in a position of relative resilience amid the current volatility. Today's market movements, whether in equities, gold, or crude, are largely a panic reaction, not a reflection of any change in economic fundamentals. We enjoy cordial relations with all countries and are not a direct participant in this conflict, and we believe in de-escalation of war and negotiations through diplomatic dialogue. With strategic petroleum reserves covering 40 to 45 days of requirements and crude sourced from over 40 countries, our supply flexibility is stronger than ever. We urge the business community to stay calm and avoid decisions driven by short-term fear.”</p><p>“The safety and well-being of millions of people living and working in the region remains a key concern. Nearly nine million Indians reside across Gulf and Middle Eastern countries, contributing significantly to economic cooperation and strengthening people-to-people ties between India and the region,” added Dr Kalantri</p>.Ongoing Middle East conflict to discourage investment into India, offset trade deal positives: BMI.<p>“The trade and industry community reiterates that peace, stability, and open dialogue are the cornerstones of sustainable global trade and call upon the international community to prioritize diplomatic engagement and de-escalation, ensuring that the Middle East remains a gateway for commerce and cooperation rather than a source of global economic uncertainty,” he added.</p>