Mumbai family gets back bag containing Rs 25 lakh worth of gold left behind in cab

Mumbai: A family managed to get back a bag containing gold worth Rs 25 lakh that was left behind in an aggregator cab in Jogeshwari in the western part of Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.

The search for the bag started after 46-year-old businessman Nazir Ul Hasan approached Oshiwara police station on August 10 and filed a complaint about the missing ornaments, he said.

"As per Hasan's complaint, his family had travelled from Vasai in neighbouring Palghar district to Jogeshwari on August 9 in an Uber cab. After they alighted at Adarsh Nagar in Jogeshwari, the family collected the luggage but soon realised one piece was missing. A call to the driver of the cab did not elicit a proper answer and then he refused to respond," the official said.