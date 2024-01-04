Mumbai festival unveils anthem ‘Mumbai Ek Tyohar Hai’

Mumbai: As India’s financial capital gets ready for the Mumbai Festival, slated between 20-28 January, 2024, a spectacular anthem ‘Mumbai Ek Tyohar Hai’ has been released in the run up to the mega event.

With a fantastic lineup of renowned vocalists ‘Mumbai Ek Tyohar Hai’ features the mesmerising vocals of Sukhwinder Singh, the power-packed voice of Shankar Mahadevan, the soulful melodies of Harshdeep Kaur, the contagious energy of Falguni Pathak, the powerful tones of Avadhoot Gupte, and the rhythmic beats of The Dharavi Dream Project.

This collaboration captures the spirit of Mumbai’s cultural diversity by bringing together a wide spectrum of musical talents. The anthem is more than a melody; it celebrates Mumbai.

With the resounding message of ‘Everyones Invited’, the Mumbai Festival seeks to unite individuals from all walks of life to celebrate the festive atmosphere of this cultural event.

State Tourism Minister Girish Mahajan said: “The Mumbai Festival will reflect the vibrant spirit Mumbai embodies. It will showcase everything Mumbai offers for people from every walk of life. This festival will turn the entirety of Mumbai into a festival that one will never forget. A celebration of this magnitude will only highlight Mumbai’s unique character globally, attracting tourists from all over the world who come to witness the depth of our city’s legacy.”

“A product of the collective efforts of Mumbai's public and private sector stakeholders, the festival will be an unforgettable experience for tourists and Mumbaikars alike. A tribute to the city's diversity and artistic enthusiasm, the festival showcases Mumbai’s true essence: ‘Sapno ka Gateway’, a melting pot of countless hopes, ambitions, cultures, and dreams,” added veteran industrialist Anand Mahindra, Chairperson, the Mumbai Festival Advisory Committee.

On the anthem, composer Shamir Tandon said: “Through a symphony of varied instruments and melodies, we painted a musical canvas honouring the city’s unity in diversity. The resonating beats of the Nasik Dhol, the spirited rhythms of Garba, and the triumphant echoes of Balle Balle mirror the essence of Marathi, Gujarati, and Punjabi cultures interwoven seamlessly within Mumbai's fabric. Embracing voices from every corner of the nation in this lively metropolis, we stitched together ‘Mumbai Ek Tyohar Hai’, an anthem harmonising myriad influences and genres.”