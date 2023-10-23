Mumbai fire claims two lives, eight-year-old among dead

The fire started at 1230 pm, officials of the Mumbai police and fire brigade said.

The fire has been controlled and cooling operations are under progress.

The deceased were deified as Jose James Robert (8) and Glory Walphati (43).

The three injured persons are Lakshmi Bura (40), Rajeshwari Bhartare (24), and Ranjan Subodh Shah (76), who had sustained burn injuries during the incident and are undergoing treatment at the Shatabdi Hospital.